Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,790 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

