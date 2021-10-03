SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

NDAQ opened at $193.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

