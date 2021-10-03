SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 363,866 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4,914.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,866 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

