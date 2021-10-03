SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 759.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,360 shares of company stock worth $8,018,631. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

