SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 80,506 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 657.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $49,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,222.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,911 shares of company stock worth $29,626,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

