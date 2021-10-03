SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the period.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.