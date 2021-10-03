Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SVNDY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

