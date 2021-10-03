Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

