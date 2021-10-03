Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $5.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

WTTR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 342,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,499. The firm has a market cap of $587.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

