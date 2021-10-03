Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of United Bankshares worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.