Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 27,821 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.