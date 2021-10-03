Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.