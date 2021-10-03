Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $4.87 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,425,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,647,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.