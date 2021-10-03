Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.