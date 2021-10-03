Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medpace worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

