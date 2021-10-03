Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

