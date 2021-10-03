Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.45% of FLEX LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

