Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

