Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $143.15 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

