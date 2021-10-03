Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.60 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

