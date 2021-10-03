Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,702.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,530 shares of company stock worth $3,105,364. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

