Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 14,307 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

