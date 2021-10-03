SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

