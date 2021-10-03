SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.