SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

