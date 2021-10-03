Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SCCTY opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.
About Scout24
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.