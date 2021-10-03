Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SCCTY opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

