Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $77.34 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23.

