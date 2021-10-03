Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 481 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.12 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.