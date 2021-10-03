Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $17,723,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

