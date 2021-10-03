Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cummins by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.