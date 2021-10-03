Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

