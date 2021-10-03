Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.55.
About Savannah Energy
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.