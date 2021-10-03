Savannah Energy’s (SAVE) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.55.

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

