Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAR opened at $28.74 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

