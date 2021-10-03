Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAMOF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

