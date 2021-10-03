Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.86% of Sanderson Farms worth $413,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.10 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.22 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

