Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.41. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

