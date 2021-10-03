Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 112.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 30.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,845,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.43 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

