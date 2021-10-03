Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $283.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

