Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 310 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $347,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $193.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.01 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.