Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 134,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

MSD opened at $9.10 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

