Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 3,316 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 652,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.