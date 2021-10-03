Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -50.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,913,936 shares of company stock worth $97,078,725 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.