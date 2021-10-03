Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 55,000 Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Riley Exploration Permian accounts for about 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $869,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 144,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

