Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 389,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

