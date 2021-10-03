Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAFE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.