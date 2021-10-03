Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 282.8% in September

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 282.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Saab AB has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

