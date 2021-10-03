Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

