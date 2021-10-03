Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Shares of BHP opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

