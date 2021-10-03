Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $22.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

