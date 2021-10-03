Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $22.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
NYSE EPAC opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
