Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rogers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rogers by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $6,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.56. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

